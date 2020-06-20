Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12" Anolon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pan
31.99 $79.99
11 days ago
Macy's is offering this 12" Anolon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pan for only $29.99 with coupon VIP (extra 25% off) with free shipping!

Details:
Sapphire-reinforced, metal-utensil-safe Infinity Slide™ nonstick is PFOA-free
High-quality thermal performance is oven safe to 400°F
Hard-anodized aluminum is twice as hard as stainless steel for strong, reliable cookware
Anolon SureGrip handles provide a secure hold
Shatter-resistant glass lid seals in heat and moisture
Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews!

Free Shipping macy's kitchen Kitchenware cookware pan kitchen appliances Anolon
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ns1010
ns1010 (L1)
27 days ago
old deal
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 20, 2020
Price drop, now $27.99
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 14, 2020
Price drop, now $27.99
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 16, 2019
Price drop
