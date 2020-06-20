Macy's
Macy's is offering this 12" Anolon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pan for only $29.99 with coupon VIP (extra 25% off) with free shipping!
Details:
Sapphire-reinforced, metal-utensil-safe Infinity Slide™ nonstick is PFOA-free
High-quality thermal performance is oven safe to 400°F
Hard-anodized aluminum is twice as hard as stainless steel for strong, reliable cookware
Anolon SureGrip handles provide a secure hold
Shatter-resistant glass lid seals in heat and moisture
Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews!
