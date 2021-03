Macy's has this 6-Piece Anolon SureGrip Utensil Set (3 Colors) for only $33.99 when you use code SPRING (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Product Details:

Unique design with beveled edges for improved performance



Silicone-coated SureGrip handles



Heat-resistant up to 450°F and safe for non-stick cookware



BPA-free



Nylon/stainless steel/silicone



Dishwasher safe



Includes:

Mini turner

Slotted turner

Full-size turner

Solid spoon

Slotted spoon

Ladle

Received 4+ stars out of 90+ reviews