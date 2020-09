Walmart is having this Aroma 14-Cup Rice Cooker, White for $10.70 (Reg. $39.99)! Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free store pickup.



Features:

Perfectly prepares 4 to 14 cups of any variety of cooked rice

Steams meat and vegetables while rice cooks below

Simple, one-touch operation with automatic keep-warm feature

Non-stick removable cooking pot is easy to clean

Full-view tempered glass lid

Great for soups, jambalaya, chili, and more

Includes steam tray, rice measuring cup and serving spatula