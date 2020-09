Macy's is offering this 100-Pc Art & Cook Food Storage Set for only $14.93 When with free shipping on orders $25+.

Product Details:

49 containers & 49 lids fit into large container for compact storage



The large container's lid has a handle on top for portability



All ounce/cup capacities are approximate



Plastic



Dishwasher safe

Includes:

(1) 42-cup rectangular container with lid and carrying handle

(8) 26.3-oz. rectangular containers with lids

(8) 24.3-oz. round containers with lids

(25) 10.1-oz. rectangular containers with lids

(8) 8.1-oz. round containers with lids