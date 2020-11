Sams Club is offering 2-Pack Ultimate Insulated Travel Mug for only $24.98 with free shipping for Plus members.



Details:

Rounded handle gives an easy grip to the cup



Ceramic inner coating delivers the purest taste from your beverage



Tight-fitting insulated lid ensures your coffee stays hot or cold



Durable walls so you won't feel the heat of your tea or the cold of your brew



Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews