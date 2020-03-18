Macy's is offering Belgique 5-Qt. Saute Pan & Lid for just $27.99. When apply coupon code FORYOU. Free shipping at $25.



Features:

Aluminum for quick, even heating



Non-stick coating



Riveted handles for strength and stability



Bell shaped to help maximize heat and moisture retention



Tempered glass lid with larger handle



Perfect for stir fry or mixed veggies and and meat



Oven safe to 450°; lid safe to 300°