Macy's

Macy's

Belgique 5-Qt. Saute Pan & Lid + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$27.99 $99.99
Apr 07, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
4  Likes 1  Comments
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's is offering Belgique 5-Qt. Saute Pan & Lid for just $27.99. When apply coupon code FORYOU. Free shipping at $25.

Features:
  • Aluminum for quick, even heating
  • Non-stick coating
  • Riveted handles for strength and stability
  • Bell shaped to help maximize heat and moisture retention
  • Tempered glass lid with larger handle
  • Perfect for stir fry or mixed veggies and and meat
  • Oven safe to 450°; lid safe to 300°

Free Shipping kitchen cookware Pots & Pans Belgique Saute Pan
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 18, 2020
Macy's
Macy's
