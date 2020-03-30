Macy's is offering this Belgique 7.5-Qt Non-Stick Dutch Oven in Gold for only $19.99 (Reg. $99.99) with free shipping on orders of $25+.



Details:

Aluminum for quick, even heating



Non-stick coating



Riveted handles for strength and stability



Dishwasher safe



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews

Compare to $64.99 on Amazon.