11-Piece Belgique Aluminum Cookware Set
$69.99 $299.99
Apr 06, 2020
Expires : 06/08/20
Macy's is offering 11-Piece Belgique Aluminum Cookware Set for $69.99 when you use coupon code FORYOU at checkout. Get free ship on orders over $25+

Set includes :
1.5-qt. saucepan with lid
3-qt. saucepan with lid, steamer insert
3-qt. sauté pan with lid
8-qt. stockpot with lid
10" fry pan with lid
Bell-shaped aluminum body for quick, even heating and improved moisture and heat circulation
Nonstick interior
Tempered glass lid for easy viewing
Strong, riveted handles
Use : Compatible with electric, gas and ceramic cooktops
Oven safe up to 400°
Manufacturer's limited lifetime warranty
Created for Macy's
Aluminum
Dishwasher safe

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
