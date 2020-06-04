Macy's is offering 11-Piece Belgique Aluminum Cookware Set for $69.99 when you use coupon code FORYOU at checkout. Get free ship on orders over $25+



Set includes :

1.5-qt. saucepan with lid

3-qt. saucepan with lid, steamer insert

3-qt. sauté pan with lid

8-qt. stockpot with lid

10" fry pan with lid

Bell-shaped aluminum body for quick, even heating and improved moisture and heat circulation

Nonstick interior

Tempered glass lid for easy viewing

Strong, riveted handles

Use : Compatible with electric, gas and ceramic cooktops

Oven safe up to 400°

Manufacturer's limited lifetime warranty

Created for Macy's

Aluminum

Dishwasher safe