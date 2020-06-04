This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's
$69.99
$299.99
Apr 06, 2020
Expires : 06/08/20
31 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Macy's is offering 11-Piece Belgique Aluminum Cookware Set for $69.99 when you use coupon code FORYOU at checkout. Get free ship on orders over $25+
Set includes :
1.5-qt. saucepan with lid
3-qt. saucepan with lid, steamer insert
3-qt. sauté pan with lid
8-qt. stockpot with lid
10" fry pan with lid
Bell-shaped aluminum body for quick, even heating and improved moisture and heat circulation
Nonstick interior
Tempered glass lid for easy viewing
Strong, riveted handles
Use : Compatible with electric, gas and ceramic cooktops
Oven safe up to 400°
Manufacturer's limited lifetime warranty
Created for Macy's
Aluminum
Dishwasher safe
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen Kitchenware cookware Aluminum Cookware Set cookware sets Belgique Cookware Set Belgique
What's the matter?