Best Buy has the Bella 14-Oz. Rocket Blender for just $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $35!



Product Details:

Pitcher is made from BPA-free plastic



Grinding, shake and blend functions allow flexibility for your favorite recipes.



285W motor



Stainless-steel blade



Accessories, blade and cup are dishwasher-safe.



Received 4+ stars our of 440+ reviews!