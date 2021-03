Best Buy is offering this Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster for only $9.99 (Reg. $19.99) with free shipping on $35+ or free store pickup!



Features:

Extra wide/self-centering slots



2-slice capacity



Cancel setting



6 browning settings



Antijam feature



Slide-out crumb tray



Auto shutoff



Received 4.5+ stars from over 1,200 reviews!