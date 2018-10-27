Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Bella 6-Qt Electric Pressure Cooker + F/S
$29.96 $119.99
Jan 05, 2020
Expires : 01/08/20
Back Again! Macy's has the Bella 6-Qt Electric Pressure Cooker for $29.96 ($119.99) with free shipping!

Features:
  • Stainless steel construction
  • 6-qt. capacity
  • 10 pre-programmed functions
  • Delay timer
  • Safety locking lid
  • Steam release valve regulates pressure
  • Cool-touch handles
  • Removable cooking pot is dishwasher safe
  • Dimensions: 11.02" x 10.71" x 13.5"

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
WittySparrow
WittySparrow (L1)
Oct 27, 2018
Can it use to make cake?
Abrahamy
Abrahamy (L1)
Sep 02, 2018
like
S5gocr
S5gocr (L1)
Jul 16, 2018
Looks good but i love to get it from amazon.
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jul 16, 2018
back again
