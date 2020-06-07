Best Buy is offering Bella High Power Juicer (Black) for just $39.99 (Reg. $69.99) + Free Shipping or choose a free in-store pickup, where available.



Product Description:

The BELLA High Power Juicer has a powerful 1000 watt motor to help get the most out of your produce.

The large 3quot; feed accepts larger fruits and veggies with less prep time. The sleek stainless steeling housing includes a locking clamp to help prevent spills, while dishwasher safe parts make clean up easy.

Powerful 1000 watt motor to maximize juice extractionRemovable pulp container and micro mesh filterLarge 3" feed tube minimizes prep timeNon-skid feet keep juicer in place1L juice cup with splash-free lid and pouring spoutDishwasher safe detachable parts for easy clean upDelicious BELLA recipes included



Product Features:

Juicing Method: Centrifugal

Features: Dishwasher Safe Component, Non-skid Base

Power Consumption: 1000 W

Color: Stainless Steel

Limited Warranty: 1 Year