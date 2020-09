Best Buy is offering this Bella Pro Series 14-Cup Coffee Maker for only $29.99.



Details:

Included glass carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup



Auto shut-off promotes safe operation



LCD display provides high visibility



Strength control lets you make coffee that suits your tastes



Allows you to interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without making a mess



Received 4.5 stars from over 1000 reviews!