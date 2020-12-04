Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Bella Pro Rotating Waffle Maker
$24.99 $49.99
Apr 12, 2020
Expires : 04/13/20
Today only, Best Buy is offering this Bella Pro 4-Slice Rotating Waffle Maker for only $24.99 with free shipping on orders $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Makes up to 4 waffles at once
  • Pop the waffles out once they're cooked
  • 1000W of power
  • Dimensions: 7.6" W x 14.3" L x 8.3" H
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,625 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
