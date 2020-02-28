Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
5-Compartment Leak-Proof Lunch Box

$9.20 $22.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/06/20
About this Deal

Amazon is having this 5-Compartment Leak-Proof Lunch Box for $9.20 (Reg. $30.98) with code QUVAICVE at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $25 or with Prime.

Details:
  • 5 leak-proof compartments
  • 4 clips one on each side and the 4 little feet under the bottom
  • No leakage
  • Great portability: 8” x 8” wide and 2” tall
  • Made of food-grade PP (Dual Layer Heat Isolation), BPA-free and FDA-approved
  • Dishwasher, Microwave oven and freezer-safe
  • Received 4.4 Stars from 200+ customer reviews!

