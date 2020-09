Boscovs is offering Bissell Glide&Shine Lightweight Hard Floor Mop for only $4.99, regularly $14.99. The shipping charge for this item is $9.95 or Free with $59 orders



Product Features:

Versatile. Use damp for mopping, dry for dusting or with disposable cloths



Jointed handle allows for easy cleaning under furniture.



Washable microfiber pad. Cleans without Chemicals



Swivels and rotates 360° to get in tight spaces