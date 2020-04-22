Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Price Drop! Black+Decker Processor & Dessert Maker
$9.99 $37.25
Apr 22, 2020
Expires : 04/22/20
40  Likes 3  Comments
15
About this Deal

Price drop (was $15.99)! Walmart is offering this Black+Decker Prep Machine & Frozen Dessert Maker for just $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Features:
  • 4 blade options
  • Food pusher
  • Just slide the blades inside the plastic pusher for safe and easy keeping

Walmart kitchen Kitchenware Sale kitchen appliances Black & Decker Frozen Dessert Maker Dessert Makers
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Apr 22, 2020
Price drop $9.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 23, 2020
Great deal Ann👍
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Apr 23, 2020
Thanks Stewartcherek!
