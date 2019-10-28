Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BLACK+DECKER 6-Cup Cooked & Food Steamer
$14.99 $19.99
Mar 17, 2020
1  Likes 4  Comments
26
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this BLACK+DECKER 6-Cup Cooked & Food Steamer for just $14.99 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.

Features:
Volts: 120V
Capacity: Yields up to 6-Cup (Cooked) and 3 (Cup uncooked) Rice cooker
Automatic Keep Warm
Food Steaming Basket
Received 4+ stars from over 3,625 reviews!

amazon home kitchen rice cooker food steamer BLACK+DECKER
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Oct 28, 2019
Price drop $12.96
williamjackman
williamjackman (L1)
Dec 01, 2017
nice product
gobigday
gobigday (L1)
Nov 30, 2017
Good product and good price
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Nov 27, 2017
pretty good rice cooker.great find
