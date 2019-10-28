Amazon
Mar 17, 2020
Amazon is offering this BLACK+DECKER 6-Cup Cooked & Food Steamer for just $14.99 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.
Features:
Volts: 120V
Capacity: Yields up to 6-Cup (Cooked) and 3 (Cup uncooked) Rice cooker
Automatic Keep Warm
Food Steaming Basket
Received 4+ stars from over 3,625 reviews!
