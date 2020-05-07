Today only, Best Buy is offering this 32-Oz. BlenderBottle Pro32 Shaker Cup for only $4.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Also, get this 25-Oz. BlenderBottle Drinking Bottle for $4.99.



Details:

Leakproof when spout is closed



32-oz. capacity



BPA-free Tritan material



Received 4+ stars from over 130 reviews!

