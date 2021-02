For a limited time, Macy's has this Blue Diamond As Seen On TV! 10" Open Fry Pan for just $16.99 when you use code REFRESH (extra 15% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+.



Product Details:

Forged base for quick, even heating



Blue Diamond non-stick ceramic surface is enhanced with diamonds



Safe for metal utensils



PFOA- and PFAS-free



Oven safe



Manufacturer's 2 year limited warranty



Aluminum



Dishwasher safe



Received 4+ stars out of 575 reviews!