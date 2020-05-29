Office Depot Office Max
$15.19
$15.99
May 29, 2020
6 Likes 4 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Limit 2
Free store pickup in 1 hour or free shipping with orders over $60
Product Details:
2-ply paper is strong and absorbent
Quilted surface soaks up large amounts of liquids
Select-a-size towels let you choose just the amount you need
White paper towels measure 11" x 5-15/16" each
Select-a-size, 2-ply paper towels offer 83 sheets per roll
Received 4+ stars out of 5,455+ reviews!
🏷 Deal Tagshome paper kitchen Household Essentials paper towels Office Depot Bounty Bounty Paper Towel Rolls
What's the matter?