8-Pack Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels
$15.19 $15.99
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
13
About this Deal

Limit 2
Free store pickup in 1 hour or free shipping with orders over $60

Product Details:
2-ply paper is strong and absorbent
Quilted surface soaks up large amounts of liquids
Select-a-size towels let you choose just the amount you need
White paper towels measure 11" x 5-15/16" each
Select-a-size, 2-ply paper towels offer 83 sheets per roll
Received 4+ stars out of 5,455+ reviews!

home paper kitchen Household Essentials paper towels Office Depot Bounty Bounty Paper Towel Rolls
4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
gurugathara16
gurugathara16 (L1)
May 29, 2020
Admin, i updated the price to $15.19 it had a different price and had expired status. Am i not credited for this deal, i still see other user name
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 29, 2020
Yes you are receiving credit :) the other MM added additional info (ie Free store pickup in 1 hour or free shipping with orders over $60)
Reply
gurugathara16
gurugathara16 (L1)
May 29, 2020
Ok,thanks.
Reply
gurugathara16
gurugathara16 (L1)
May 29, 2020
Back in stock, updated deal price
Reply
