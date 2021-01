Deal of the day! Amazon is offering this 10-Cup Brita Water Filter + 1 Filter for only $19.59 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice for Brita Pitcher



for Brita Pitcher Enough to fill 3 24-ounce reusable water bottles



Replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year



Compatible with Longlast and Standard water filters



Received 4+ stars from over 19,950 reviews

Compare to $32.49 at Target and $43.90 at Walmart.