Bed Bath and Beyond has Brita 18-Cup UltraMax Pitcher for $20.79 when you join the Beyond+ Member! Otherwise, the price will be $25.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39+.



Details:

Improves the taste and quality of tap water in minutes

Patented filter technology reduces common contaminants such as lead, mercury, copper, and chlorine

The lightweight pitcher is easy to pour and handle

Received 4.6+ stars from over 2,200 users!



Compare the price with Amazon ($32)!