10" Calphalon Aluminum Nonstick Pan (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$38.49 $59.99
Jan 09, 2020
Expires : 01/17/20
29  Likes
About this Deal

Amazon has this 10" Calphalon Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Pan fort just $38.49 with free shipping!

Alternatively, get it for the same price at Walmart.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Heavy gauge aluminum construction ensures even heating
  • Hard anodized for durability
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Interior includes 3 layers of nonstick coating
  • Long, brushed stainless steel handles are designed to stay cool on the stove top
  • Received 4+ stars out of 373 reviews

Compare to $58.99 at Macy's and $62.99 at Kohl's.

