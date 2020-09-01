Amazon has this 10" Calphalon Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Pan fort just $38.49 with free shipping!



Alternatively, get it for the same price at Walmart.



Product Details:

Heavy gauge aluminum construction ensures even heating



Hard anodized for durability



Dishwasher safe



Interior includes 3 layers of nonstick coating



Long, brushed stainless steel handles are designed to stay cool on the stove top



Received 4+ stars out of 373 reviews

Compare to $58.99 at Macy's and $62.99 at Kohl's.