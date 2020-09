Walmart is offering the 8-Qt Calphalon Stainless Steel Multi-Pot for only $69.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Securely stacks to save 30% more space compared with non-stacking Calphalon cookware items when stacked with like diameter



Three layers of metal quickly and evenly distribute heat



Durable stainless steel handles



Dishwasher-safe; Oven- and broiler- safe

Compare to $149.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond, $179.99 at Kohl's and Target, and $189.99 Macy's.