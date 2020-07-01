Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

2-Pc Cangshan S1 Forged Cleaver Set (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$43.99 $54.99
Jan 07, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
27  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this 2-Pc Cangshan S1 Series Forged Cleaver Set in 2 colors for only $43.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Available in 2 colors
  • Includes:
    • One Forged 7" Vegetable Cleaver
    • One Forged 7" Meat Cleaver
  • Perfect for cutting large amounts of ingredients
  • Forged and handcrafted full tang knives
  • Exceptionally sharp Asian style edge

Compare to this similar knife for $59.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping kitchen knives kitchen tools Costco knife utensils kitchen Utensils
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
Order Online & Pickup in Warehouse
Offer
Costco
Costco
Price Drop! Puma Men’s Track Jacket (3 Colors)
$16.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Covid-19 Saliva PCR Test Kit
$139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
CorningWare French White 8-piece Round Bakeware Set
$27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Pyrex 8-Piece Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowls
$12.97
Costco
Costco
Costco Online-Only Member Savings (Starts 10/26)
SALE
Costco
Costco
6-Pack Tramontina Stackable Sauce Pot Set
$59.99
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set
$29.99 $109.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Dash Small Kitchen Appliances (4 Options)
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Amazon
Amazon
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Round Griddle
$14.88 $33.18
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Rotating Lock Containers (In-Store)
$4.99
Pottery Barn Teen
Pottery Barn Teen
Element Water Bottle (3 Colors)
$5.00 $26.50
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Nine Stars Combo Sensor Trash Can (13.2 Gal / 3.2 Gal)
$54.98 $74.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan
$9.99 AR $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
BergHOFF 1.75-Cup Stainless Steel Canister
$11.98 $42.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! 5-Pc OXO Pop Container Set
$29.99 $83.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Farberware 15-Piece Knife Block Set
$24.99 $39.99
Amazon
Amazon
Victorinox 6" Curved Boning Knife
$14.99 $21.95
Macy's
Macy's
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Printed Cutlery Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Kitchen Savings from $2.79
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
Cuisinart 17 PC Artiste Knife Block Set Silver
$59.99 $129.99
Cashback Available
AliExpress
AliExpress
XITUO Chef Knife Set Stainless Steel Japanese Santoku Utility Knife Sharp Cleave Slicing Faring Kitchen Cooking Tool Wood Handle
$16.70 $33.40
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
AliExpress
AliExpress
XYj Kitchen Knife Set Stainless Steel Blades Damascus Laser Chef Knife Sets Slicing Santoku Utility Paring Kitchen Cooking Tools
$15.30 $56.65
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Cuisinart 15 Piece Knife Block Set
$79.99 $130.00
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Classic 3-Piece Cheese Knife Set
$29.66 $49.50
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow