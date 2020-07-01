Costco is offering this 2-Pc Cangshan S1 Series Forged Cleaver Set in 2 colors for only $43.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Available in 2 colors



Includes:

One Forged 7" Vegetable Cleaver

One Forged 7" Meat Cleaver

Perfect for cutting large amounts of ingredients



Forged and handcrafted full tang knives



Exceptionally sharp Asian style edge

Compare to this similar knife for $59.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.