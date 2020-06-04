Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chefman 2.5L Analog Air Fryer + Ships Free

$39.99 $119.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/05/20
Today only, Best Buy is offering this Chefman 2.5L Analog Air Fryer for only $39.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Cook up healthy versions of fried chicken and French fries
  • Prepare a wide variety of dishes
  • Precise cooking for optimal results
  • Clean up easily when you're finished cooking
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,690 reviews

Comments (3)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 04, 2020
New price with Daily Deal
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Apr 06, 2019
updated 4/6
Reply
jdealz
jdealz (L2)
Mar 13, 2019
back again at $49.99! deal updated
Reply
