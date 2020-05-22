Amazon is having this Chefman 1.7 L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $19.99 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Features:

Received 4.3 stars from 100+ reviews!



reviews! Powerful 1500-Watt kettle boils water faster than microwave or stovetop methods



Transparent water level window makes for accurate measurements



360-swivel base for easy filling at the sink and graceful serving without the hassle of a power cord



Advanced safety technology automatically senses when there is no water left and shuts off