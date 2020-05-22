Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

Chefman 1.7 L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

$19.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is having this Chefman 1.7 L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $19.99 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.

Features:
  • Received 4.3 stars from 100+ reviews!
  • Powerful 1500-Watt kettle boils water faster than microwave or stovetop methods
  • Transparent water level window makes for accurate measurements
  • 360-swivel base for easy filling at the sink and graceful serving without the hassle of a power cord
  • Advanced safety technology automatically senses when there is no water left and shuts off

Related to this item:

amazon kitchen Kitchenware kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances electric kettle Kettles & Tea Machines
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 22, 2020
good deal
Reply
EnsoSalesman
EnsoSalesman (L2)
May 01, 2020
Good item.
Reply
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Apr 29, 2020
Nice deal
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Carote 1.5-Quart Sauce Pan with Glass Lid,Soup Pot Nonstick Saucepan Granite Coating from Switzerland
Amazon
$12.99 $15.99
Amazon
Carote Non-Stick Granite Stone Coating Casserole Dish with Lid,6-Quart
Amazon
$21.99 $31.99
eBay
2.2L Air Fryer Rapid Healthy Cooker Oven Low Fat Free Food Frying 220V Black
eBay
$102.36 $107.75
eBay
1600W Deluxe Air Fryer Oven Cooker 16 Cooking Digital 13-Quart Rotisserie
eBay
$129.97 $299.95
Amazon
Cook N Home Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Sauce Pan with Lid, 3 Quart, Silver
Amazon
$35.99 $39.99
eBay
Gourmia 5 Qt Air Fryer Handled Basket Drawer Replacement Part Only
eBay
$25.46 $29.95
Amazon
Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-Inch Wok Stir Fry Pan With Cover
Amazon
$75.90 $99.99
Amazon
Farberware 10200 Luminescence Deep Nonstick Frying Pan / Fry Pan / Skillet with Lid - 12 Inch, Brown
Amazon
$29.99
Walgreens
Arm & Hammer Liquid Odor Blasters Fresh Burst
Walgreens
$1.99 $6.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Carote 3 Quart Nonstick Saute Pan Deep Frying Pan with Cover
Amazon
$17.99 $25.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Classic Metal Covered Cake Pan
Amazon
$12.88 $24.00
BJs Wholesale
Cuisinart Classic Nitrogen Forged Triple Rivet Cutlery 15-Pc. Block Set
BJs Wholesale
$39.99 $59.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Dixie Ultra Paper Bowls, 20 Oz, 156 Count, 6 Packs of 26 Bowls, Dinner or Lunch Size Printed Disposable Bowls
Amazon
$12.45
Walmart
Pyrex 8-Piece 1-Cup Storage
Walmart
$10.20 $12.09
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Enameled Steel Stockpot, 16 Qt. | Sur La Table
Sur La Table
$.119.96 $235.00
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Sur La Table
Zwilling Motion Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Skillets, Set of 3 | Sur La Table
Sur La Table
$79.96 $205.00
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Larabee Rd Platinum Coffeepot and Lid
Amazon
$186.99 $270.00
Wish
2 Types Portable Manual Electric Fruit Juicer Smoothie Maker Blender | Wish
Wish
$7 $199
Macy's
ZAVOR Silicone Egg Bites Mold with Lid & Reviews - Cookware - Kitchen
Macy's
$11.99 $24.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
AliExpress
US $13.19 45% OFF|Silicone Kitchenware Cooking Utensils Set Heat Resistant Kitchen Non Stick Cooking Utensils Baking Tools With Storage Box Tools|Cooking Tool Sets| - AliExpress
AliExpress
$13.19 $23.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Classic Measuring Spoons, Set of 5
Amazon
$3.97 $5.99