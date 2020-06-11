Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Chefman Turbofry 3.7-Qt Air Fryer + F/S

$39.99 $79.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/01/20
About this Deal

Best Buy is offering this Chefman Turbofry 3.7-Qt Digital Air Fryer for only $39.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • 15-cup capacity
  • Cool touch housing
  • Touch sensitive controls
  • Received 4+ stars from over 215 reviews

Comments (2)

kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Jun 11, 2020
This would be great in my kitchen
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
Love cooking chicken tenders in this.
Reply
