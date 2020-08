Costco is offering Chef'n Pull'n Slice Mandoline and VeggiChop (12-piece Set) for only $39.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Features :

Pull'n Slice : Food Pusher, Guard, Cap, Container to Catch Food, and 4 Blade Decks



VeggiChop : Container, Blade, Chopping Lid, and Storage Lid

Dishwasher Safe