This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
2-Pc. Chicago Cutlery Essentials Knife Set
$5.89
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/09/20
About this Deal
|Target has this 2-Pc. Chicago Cutlery Essentials Santoku/Partoku Knife Set for just $5.89 with free shipping on $35+! Or opt for free store pickup.
Features:
Related to this item:kitchen cutlery knife set kitchen knives Kitchen Tools & Gadgets Cutlery & Knife Accessories chicago cutlery
What's the matter?