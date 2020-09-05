Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pc. Chicago Cutlery Essentials Knife Set

$5.89
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/09/20
About this Deal

Target has this 2-Pc. Chicago Cutlery Essentials Santoku/Partoku Knife Set for just $5.89 with free shipping on $35+! Or opt for free store pickup.

Features:
  • Includes 7" Santoku & 4-1/2" Partoku knives
  • Professional high-carbon stainless steel blade and handle
  • Full metal tang provides added strength, balance, and control
  • Exclusive Taper Grind® edge technology

