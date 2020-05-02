JCPenney is offering this Circulon Symmetry 8.5" Hard-Anodized French Skillet for only $11.99 when you use code FRESH20 (up to 25% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more.



Details:

Hard-anodized construction is twice as hard as stainless steel



Handle is double riveted for extra strength



Metal utensil safe



Oven safe to 400°F



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews!

Compare to $29.99 on Amazon.