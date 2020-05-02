Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Circulon Symmetry 8.5" Hard-Anodized French Skillet

$11.99 $50.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/05/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Circulon Symmetry 8.5" Hard-Anodized French Skillet for only $11.99 when you use code FRESH20 (up to 25% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more.

Details:
  • Hard-anodized construction is twice as hard as stainless steel
  • Handle is double riveted for extra strength
  • Metal utensil safe
  • Oven safe to 400°F
  • Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews!

Compare to $29.99 on Amazon.

Related to this item:

kitchen Kitchenware cookware JCPenney cooking household Skillet Circulon
