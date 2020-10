Hollar is offering this Collapsible Dish & Utensil Drying Rack for only $5.00 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Dry your dishes with ease



Features a silicone design that can pop open when needed



Includes spots designated for plates, bowls, silverware, and utensils



Grid hole bottom lets water drip through for easy air drying



Measures 14.25" L x 14.25" W x 5" H