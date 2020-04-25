Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pk Contigo 20-Oz Insulated Bottle (2 Colors) + F/S
$19.99 $24.99
May 05, 2020
Expires : 05/11/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this 2-Pack Contigo Couture 20-Oz Insulated Bottle (2 Colors) for only $19.99 ($9.99 each) with free shipping!

Details:
  • Spill & leak-proof AUTOSEAL technology
  • THERMALOCK vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold up to 18 hours
  • Carry handle for easy on-the-go transport
  • Top rack dishwasher-safe lid

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 25, 2020
