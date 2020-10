Amazon is offering this 2-Pack Contigo Autoseal Kids Water Bottles (14-Oz.) for just $10.79 with free shipping on orders over $25, or for Prime members.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Lids are leak and spill-proof



100% BPA Free



Top rack dishwasher safe lid and body



Easy one-handed drinking with the push of a button



Received 4+ stars from over 4,270 reviews!