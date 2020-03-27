JCPenney
$19.79
$60.00
2h ago
($5.79 after rebate)
Expires : 11/08/20
8 Likes 15 Comments
33See Deal
About this Deal
|
JCPenney is offering this Cooks 3-Pc Cast Iron Fry Pan Set for only $3.99 when you use code HURRY8 (extra 30% off), checkout via free in-store pickup, and submit this $14 mail-in rebate!
Note: must opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
Also, score this Cooks 3-Pack Stainless Steel Stockpot for the same price when you do the same steps above!
See more cookware deals here.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagshome kitchen Kitchenware cookware JCPenney cooking Home Cooking Cooks Cookware
What's the matter?