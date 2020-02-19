Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Cooks 4.3-Qt Stainless Steel Air Fryer

$49.99 $180.00
($24.99 after rebate)
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/19/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Cooks 4.3-Qt Stainless Steel Air Fryer for only $24.99 when you use code COOLBUY9 at checkout and submit this $20 rebate form, plus shipping is free on $99+ orders.

Details:
  • 30 minutes auto-shutoff timer with audible tone
  • Adjustable temperature up to 400˚F
  • Circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time
  • Dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray for easy cleanup
  • PFOA-free non-stick pan and crisping tray for easy food release

Related to this item:

Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 19, 2020
Update w/ code
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 16, 2020
Updated with new code
Reply
