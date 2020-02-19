JCPenney is offering this Cooks 4.3-Qt Stainless Steel Air Fryer for only $24.99 when you use code COOLBUY9 at checkout and submit this $20 rebate form, plus shipping is free on $99+ orders.



Details:

30 minutes auto-shutoff timer with audible tone



Adjustable temperature up to 400˚F



Circulates heat for fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time



Dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray for easy cleanup



PFOA-free non-stick pan and crisping tray for easy food release