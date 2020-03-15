Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
52-Piece Cooks Stainless Steel Cookware Set
FREE SHIPPING
$62.99 $160.00
May 25, 2020
Expires : 05/26/20
About this Deal

JCPenney has this 52-Piece Cooks Stainless Steel Cookware Set for just $62.99 when you use code DEAL4YOU with free shipping.

Product Details:
  • Features: Lead Free
  • Maximum Temp (f): 350 Degrees F
  • Base Material: 100% Stainless Steel
  • Care: Dishwasher Safe

Set Includes:
  • 1-qt. sauce pan with lid
  • 2-qt. sauce pan with lid
  • 5-qt. Dutch oven with lid
  • 8" fry pan with lid
  • 9.5" open fry pan
  • 3-pc. storage bowls with lids (20.3 fl. oz., 30.5 fl. oz., 62 fl. oz.)
  • Set of 3 canisters (8 cm (D) x 10 cm (H) , 0.5 qt / 9 cm (D) x 11 (H) cm, 0.7 qt / 10 cm (D) x 12.5 (H), 0.9 qt)
  • 3-qt. colander
  • 6 tools (solid spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, ladle, fork and skimmer)
  • 4-pc. measuring spoons
  • 4-pc. measuring cups
  • 16-pc. cutlery set (4 big spoons, 4 small spoons, 4 forks and 4 knives)

home Kitchenware cookware JCPenney cooking Cookware Set Stainless Steel Cookware Cooks
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 15, 2020
Now $37.49 with new code
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 13, 2020
Price drop
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 29, 2019
Now $40
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 08, 2019
Updated
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 30, 2019
Better discount with different code
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 29, 2019
Now $33.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 12, 2019
Now $53.99
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 28, 2019
Updated
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Mar 25, 2019
Price drop $44.99
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Feb 28, 2019
Price drop
