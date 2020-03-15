JCPenney has this 52-Piece Cooks Stainless Steel Cookware Set for just $62.99 when you use code DEAL4YOU with free shipping.



Product Details:

Features: Lead Free



Maximum Temp (f): 350 Degrees F



Base Material: 100% Stainless Steel



Care: Dishwasher Safe

Set Includes:

1-qt. sauce pan with lid



2-qt. sauce pan with lid



5-qt. Dutch oven with lid



8" fry pan with lid



9.5" open fry pan



3-pc. storage bowls with lids (20.3 fl. oz., 30.5 fl. oz., 62 fl. oz.)



Set of 3 canisters (8 cm (D) x 10 cm (H) , 0.5 qt / 9 cm (D) x 11 (H) cm, 0.7 qt / 10 cm (D) x 12.5 (H), 0.9 qt)



3-qt. colander



6 tools (solid spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, ladle, fork and skimmer)



4-pc. measuring spoons



4-pc. measuring cups



16-pc. cutlery set (4 big spoons, 4 small spoons, 4 forks and 4 knives)