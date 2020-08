Belk is offering this 8-Piece Cooks Tools Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $40.00 plus free shipping on $49.



Set Includes:

1-Qt Covered Saucepan

2-Qt Covered Saucepan

5-Qt Covered Dutch Oven

8" Frying Pan

10" Frying Pan

3-Count Vented Lids

Compare to $79.88 at Amazon.