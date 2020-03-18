Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

Sams Club

4-Pc Copper Chef Casserole Pan Set
FREE SHIPPING
$24.98 $49.98
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 03/21/20
Mar 18, 2020
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering for members this 4-Piece Copper Chef Casserole Pan Set for only $24.98 (Reg. $49.98) with free shipping!

Details:
  • Cerami-Tech nonstick coating means nothing sticks to the pan
  • Deep-dish sides give more room to cook family portion sizes
  • Great for all cooktops: electric, gas, ceramic and induction
  • Received 4+ stars from 175+ reviews

Other Notable Products:

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 18, 2020
Back Again
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 28, 2019
Price Drop
Likes Reply
