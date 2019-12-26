Corelle is offering 16-Piece Corelle Florentia Dinnerware Set for just $22.50 with free shipping on orders over $99.



Product Details:

Plates and bowls are lightweight and easy to handle



Ultra-hygienic, non-porous and easy-to-clean plates and bowls



Plates and bowls stack compactly, taking up half the space of ceramic dishes



Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & pre-heated oven safe



Mugs are made of a durable stoneware material



Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews!