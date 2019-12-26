Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Corelle Coupons

Corelle

16-Piece Corelle Florentia Dinnerware Set
$22.50 $45.00
Dec 25, 2019
Expires : 12/28/19
19  Likes 2  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Corelle is offering 16-Piece Corelle Florentia Dinnerware Set for just $22.50 with free shipping on orders over $99.

Product Details:
  • Plates and bowls are lightweight and easy to handle
  • Ultra-hygienic, non-porous and easy-to-clean plates and bowls
  • Plates and bowls stack compactly, taking up half the space of ceramic dishes
  • Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & pre-heated oven safe
  • Mugs are made of a durable stoneware material
  • Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home kitchen Kitchenware cookware Dinnerware Set Corelle
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 25, 2019
Price drop
Likes Reply
Corelle See All arrow
Corelle
Corelle
Plates Clearance from just $4.25
$4.25+
Cashback Available
Corelle
Corelle
Holiday Weekend Event Begins NOW! Corelle
SALE
Cashback Available
Corelle
Corelle
Up to 25% Off Corelle Sets Clearance
SALE
Cashback Available
Corelle
Corelle
S T A R T I N G At $2.99 - Corelle
$2.99+
Cashback Available
Corelle
Corelle
In-Store Only! On-The-Go Reusable Meal Prep 20-pc Sets
$5.99
Cashback Available
Corelle
Corelle
Party Ghouls 6.75" Appetizer Plates, 8-pack
$30.00
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
$27.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Belk
Belk
Today Only! Toastmaster Kitchen Appliances
$10.50 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 10" Nonstick Saute Pan & Turner
$14.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
16-Piece Pyrex Food Storage Set
$15.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
Belk
Belk
65% Off Small Appliances & Tech Faves | Belk
65% OFF
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set
$33.74 $124.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Belk
Belk
Up to 50% Off Premium Small Applicances | Belk
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Toastmaster Air Fryer (2.5 liters)
$49.99 $79.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
6-Qt Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Cooker (2 Colors)
$49.00 $99.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Anolon Advanced Home 14-in Nonstick Wok w/Side Handles
$47.99 $119.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
$27.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Belk
Belk
Toastmaster Air Fryer (2.5 liters)
$49.99 $79.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Mini Cast Iron Cookware (In-Store)
$4.99
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 10" Nonstick Saute Pan & Turner
$14.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona Cast Iron 2-Pc. Mini Skillet & Griddle Set
$9.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 40% Off Philips Kitchen Appliances
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
Tools of The Trade 3-Qt. Nonstick Black Everyday Pan & Lid
$11.24 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow