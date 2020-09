Walmart is offering 16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set for only $31.97 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Corelle Splendor 16-pc Dinnerware Set includes 4 each: 10-3/4" plates, 8-1/2" plates, 18-oz bowls, 13-oz stoneware mugs



Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & pre-heated oven safe



Patterns won’t wash, wear or scratch off



Mugs are made of a durable stoneware material



Vitrelle glass is lightweight, stackable & break and chip resistant



3 Year Limited Warranty on Vitrelle glass



Mugs are not under warranty



Received 4.5+ stars out of over 250 reviews