Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

11-pc. French White Serveware Set + $10 Kohl's Cash

$41.99 $69.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/26/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering CorningWare 11-pc. French White Serveware Set for only $41.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and submit a $20 rebate by mail, plus shipping is free with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping!

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27-8/2)!

What's included
  • 7-oz. ramekin
  • Two 16-oz. round bowls
  • 1.5-qt. covered round baking dish
  • 2.5-qt. covered round baking dish
  • Four plastic lids

Related to this item:

kitchen cookware serveware Bakeware Set Corningware kohls bakeware
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (6)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 20, 2020
Price drop
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 06, 2020
Updated
Reply
dealshere
dealshere (L2)
Nov 21, 2018
good deal
Reply
Dealcatcherpa
Dealcatcherpa (L0)
Nov 20, 2018
Great find
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Nov 20, 2018
$12.94 after rebate
Reply
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Nov 23, 2017
great find.i love the set!
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Luby Convection Toaster Oven with Timer, Toast, Broil Settings, Includes Baking Pan, Rack and Crumb Tray, 6-Slice, Red
$66.56
Amazon
Amazon
Ronco Pizza and More, Pizza Oven with Warming Tray, Countertop Open-Air Convection Oven, Cooks 40% Faster, Party Convection Oven, Automatic Shut-Off Timer, Includes Warming Tray and Non-Stick Pan, Dishwasher Safe Accessories (Black)
$54.99
IKEA
IKEA
VARIERA Box, Green9 ½x6 ¾ "
$2.79
IKEA
IKEA
KALAS Tumbler, Multicolor
$1.99
Macy's
Macy's
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker By Breville, Silver & Reviews - Coffee Makers - Kitchen
$134.99 $249.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
eBay
eBay
KitchenAid Tilt Back Head Stand Mixer 325 Watt 5 Quart Ice Rk150ic Ice Blue
$259.99 $499.99
Amazon
Amazon
Nonstick Electric Griddle for Pancakes, Burgers, Quesadillas, Eggs & Other On The Go with Drip Tray, 20in, Aqua
$39.99 $49.99
Home Depot
Home Depot
Cuisinart Electric Wine Opener 16 Unit Display-CWO-25HD16
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Kalorik 5.25 Qt. XL AirFryer Pro + Free Shipping
$89.99 $149.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
THE ROCK By Starfrit 17.75" Reversible Grill/Griddle Pan, Black
$16.99 $49.99
Walmart
Walmart
Kamenstein 16-Jar Spice Rack
$18.97
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Staples
Staples
Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
$14.66 $19.66
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Best Buy
Best Buy
HomeCraft FBG2 Bacon Press & Griddle
$14.99 $29.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Sboly Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, Stainless Steel Adjustable Burr Mill
$59.45
Tanga
Tanga
Smart Cut 2-in-1 Knife & Cutting Board with Safety Latch
$8.99 $24.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Gvode Metal Food Grinder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers Including Sausage Stuffer Accessory 2020
$42.99
Amazon
Amazon
Sboly Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, Stainless Steel Adjustable Burr Mill with 19 Precise Grind Settings, Electric Coffee Grinder for Drip, Percolator, French Press, American and Turkish Coffee Makers
$59.45 $80.00
Amazon
Amazon
ZISION Metal Meat Food Grinder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers Compatible with All KitchenAid Stand Mixer
$36 $55.98
Amazon
Amazon
Ultra Cuisine 100% Stainless Steel Wire Cooling Rack for Baking Fits Half Sheet Pans Cool Cookies, Cakes, Breads - Oven Safe for Cooking, Roasting, Grilling - Heavy Duty Commercial Quality
$20.98
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Nostalgia 3-in-1 Breakfast Station & Reviews - Small Appliances - Kitchen
$69.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 5-Qt. Programmable Latch and Travel Slow Cooker
$49.99 $70.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎