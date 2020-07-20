Kohl's is offering CorningWare 11-pc. French White Serveware Set for only $41.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and submit a $20 rebate by mail, plus shipping is free with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping!



Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27-8/2)!



What's included

7-oz. ramekin



Two 16-oz. round bowls



1.5-qt. covered round baking dish



2.5-qt. covered round baking dish



Four plastic lids