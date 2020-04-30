Kohl's has this 6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker for just $43.99 when you apply code MOMSDAY10 ($10 off $50) and TIME4FAMILY (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.



Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.



Product Details:

Pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sauté, or steam



Cooks up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods w/ Pressure Cook setting



Easily make a variety of healthy meals a



8 one-touch meal settings



Airtight locking lid stays sealed under pressure for added safety



Accessories include recipe book, steaming rack, and serving spoon



Received 4+ stars out of 85+ reviews