Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker

$43.99 $119.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/03/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Kohl's has this 6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker for just $43.99 when you apply code MOMSDAY10 ($10 off $50) and TIME4FAMILY (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.

Product Details:
  • Pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sauté, or steam
  • Cooks up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods w/ Pressure Cook setting
  • Easily make a variety of healthy meals a
  • 8 one-touch meal settings
  • Airtight locking lid stays sealed under pressure for added safety
  • Accessories include recipe book, steaming rack, and serving spoon
  • Received 4+ stars out of 85+ reviews

Related to this item:

Appliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware Pressure Cooker crock pot kohls kitchen appliances
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Apr 30, 2020
Nice deal
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 30, 2020
Good deal
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 30, 2020
😊
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Focus Foodservice Olympus X-Large Commercial Juice Press, Black
Amazon
$84.35 $124.83 Free Shipping
Amazon
MatchaDNA, Milk Frother Round Tip Model 2, Silver.
Amazon
$7.15 $14.97
Until Gone
64,% OFF | 30-Piece Garage & Home Hook Set
Until Gone
$17.99 $49.99
Up to 3.5% Cashback
Macy's
OXO Pop 10-Pc. Food Storage Container Set (F/S)
Macy's
$79.99 $166.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
Instant Pot 6Qt. Duo 60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - 3 Colors
Amazon
$79.99 $99.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Thermos Funtainer 12 Ounce Bottle, Minecraft
Amazon
$11.44
Macy's
T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set
Macy's
$19.99 $44.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
T-Fal 16-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set (2 Colors) + F/S
Macy's
$69.99 $249.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
OXO Adjustable Temperature Kettle & Reviews - Home
Macy's
$52.49 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Sams Club
Instant Pot Lux 8-Qt 6-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
Sams Club
$69.98 $89.98
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Wayfair
16-Pcs Kendell Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Wayfair
$57.99 $70.00
Walmart
Https5-Hooks-60KG-Load-65CM-85CM-Metal-Dish-Rack-Over-Sink-Kitchen-Supplies-Storage-Shelf-Countertop-Displ
Walmart
$86.99 $308.81
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Kohl's
Up to 70% Kitchen & Dining Sale + Extra 30% Off
Kohl's
Sale
Up to 1.8% Cashback
Amazon
16-Piece Rachael Ray Dinnerware Seasons Changing Porcelain Dinnerware Set
Amazon
$46.30 Free Shipping
AliExpress
Stainless Steel Dish Drainer Adjustable Arms Holder Functional Kitchen Sink Organizer Vegetable Fruit Drying Dish Rack
AliExpress
$10.58 $19.24
Cashback Available
Sams Club
Viking 13-Piece Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set
Sams Club
$199.98 $249.98
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Kohl's
Price Drop! Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
Kohl's
$9.09 $24.99 Free Shipping
Up to 1.8% Cashback
Macy's
Tools of The Trade 7.5-Qt. Covered Wok
Macy's
$14.99 $59.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
T-Fal Culinaire 5-Qt. Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker (3 colors)
Macy's
$19.99 $89.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
Sedona 8-Qt Covered Stockpot
Macy's
$19.99 $59.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
Stanley White Adventure Shot Glass & Flask (F/S)
Amazon
$20.70 $40.00 Free Shipping