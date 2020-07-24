Kohl's has this 8-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker for only $41.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout!



Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 (15% Off) to get this item for $50.99 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Plus, everyone get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Product Details:

Make meals that can feed 10 people or more thanks to its larger 8-quart capacity



Simmer, Boil, Pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sauté or steam



Manual Pressure function lets you to set any cooking time at either high or low pressure



Cooks up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods



Easily make a variety of healthy meals at a touch of a button



8 one-touch meal settings



Airtight locking lid stays sealed under pressure for added safety



Accessories include recipe book, steaming rack and serving spoon



Received 4+ stars out of 130+ reviews