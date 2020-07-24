Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
8-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker
FREE SHIPPING
$41.99 $139.99
Jul 24, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
About this Deal

Kohl's has this 8-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker for only $41.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 (15% Off) to get this item for $50.99 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Product Details:
  • Make meals that can feed 10 people or more thanks to its larger 8-quart capacity
  • Simmer, Boil, Pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sauté or steam
  • Manual Pressure function lets you to set any cooking time at either high or low pressure
  • Cooks up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods
  • Easily make a variety of healthy meals at a touch of a button
  • 8 one-touch meal settings
  • Airtight locking lid stays sealed under pressure for added safety
  • Accessories include recipe book, steaming rack and serving spoon
  • Received 4+ stars out of 130+ reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
