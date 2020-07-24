This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
8-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker
FREE SHIPPING
$41.99
$139.99
Jul 24, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
30 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's has this 8-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker for only $41.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout!
Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 (15% Off) to get this item for $50.99 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Plus, everyone get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Product Details:
🏷 Deal TagsAppliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware Pressure Cooker crock pot kohls kitchen appliances
What's the matter?