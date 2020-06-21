Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker
$39.99 $119.99
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/28/20
About this Deal

Kohl's has this 6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker for only $39.99 when you use code FAMILYSAVE (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+ orders.

Product Details:
  • Lets you Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown/Sauté, Boil, Simmer and Steam
  • Set any cooking time at either high or low pressure with Manual Pressure
  • Easy Release Steam Dial
  • WARM setting keeps food at the perfect serving temperature
  • Quickly know when the pressurization cycle is complete with the Progress Bar
  • Airtight locking lid
  • One-touch settings for quick pressure-cooked meals
  • Includes:
    • Express Crock
    • Recipe book
    • Steaming rack
    • Serving spoon

  • Received 4.8 stars out of 70+ reviews

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 21, 2020
Updated with new code
tsui1988
tsui1988 (L1)
Jun 21, 2020
it is a one time code.
"The Promo Code you entered can only be used once and has already been redeemed."
