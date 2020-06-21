Kohl's has this 6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker for only $39.99 when you use code FAMILYSAVE (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+ orders.



Product Details:

Lets you Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown/Sauté, Boil, Simmer and Steam



Set any cooking time at either high or low pressure with Manual Pressure



Easy Release Steam Dial



WARM setting keeps food at the perfect serving temperature



Quickly know when the pressurization cycle is complete with the Progress Bar



Airtight locking lid



One-touch settings for quick pressure-cooked meals



Includes:

Express Crock

Recipe book

Steaming rack

Serving spoon



Received 4.8 stars out of 70+ reviews