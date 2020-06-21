This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$39.99
$119.99
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/28/20
2 Likes 2 Comments
12See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's has this 6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker for only $39.99 when you use code FAMILYSAVE (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+ orders.
Product Details:
🏷 Deal TagsAppliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware Pressure Cooker crock pot kohls kitchen appliances
What's the matter?