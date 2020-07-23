Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Crock-Pot Express 6-Qt Pressure Cooker
$42.49 $119.99
Aug 10, 2020
Expires : 08/16/20
0  Likes 14  Comments
22
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Updated with new code

Kohl's has this Crock-Pot Express 6-Qt Pressure Cooker for only $42.49 with code SAVEBIG15 at checkout and free shipping $75+ or free store pickup.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Details:
  • An all-in-one appliance
  • Airtight locking lid
  • One-touch settings for quick pressure-cooked meals
  • Set any cooking time at either high or low pressure
  • Received 4+ stars from over 160 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

Appliances kitchen cookware Pressure Cooker crock pot kohls kitchen appliances free store pickup
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 13  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 23, 2020
Update, today only at $42.49, 7/23/20
Likes Reply
moisegabriela
moisegabriela (L1)
Jun 28, 2020
I totally recommend this product, it works exactly as described. It is a time saver when it comes to cook meals. The price is accesible, it is a win-win
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 27, 2020
What a great price! I use mine often.
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 21, 2020
Price drop
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 21, 2020
"The Promo Code you entered can only be used once and has already been redeemed."
Likes Reply
strrawberryjones
strrawberryjones (L1)
Jun 12, 2020
Is this like the 6 qt duo instapot?
Likes Reply
strrawberryjones
strrawberryjones (L1)
Jun 12, 2020
Was 34.99 in cart with 30% off. Where's the extra savings to make it 29??
Likes Reply
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Jun 12, 2020
Great price
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 12, 2020
:)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
Updated now with free shipping
Likes Reply
jdealz
jdealz (L2)
Jun 11, 2020
I think the price should be $34.99 now with 30% off.
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
Update w/ code
Likes Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
May 28, 2020
Price drop
Likes Reply
see more comments 10
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
7-Pack Hanes Men's Ultimate Tees
$8.96 $32.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Microfiber Pillow
$2.79 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer
$34.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Skechers Women's Sandals (Mult Styles)
$16.80 $40.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off 'Here Comes Halloween' Sale + Extra 30%
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Small Appliances (10 Options)
$9.10 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Sonoma Goods 14-Oz. Scented Candles (Mult. Scents)
$6.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Thanksgiving Day Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer
$34.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Macy's
Macy's
T-Fal 8" Fry Pan (2 Colors)
$6.99 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Brookstone
Brookstone
PartyGrill Grill, Melt, Eat, Repeat
$79.99 $99.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona Stainless Steel 8-Qt. Covered Casserole with Lid
$14.99 $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 70% Off Select Kitchen Products
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella 1.6-Qt Analog Air Convection Fryer
$24.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
6-Piece BergHOFF Ergonomic Cutlery Set
$39.97 $100.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walmart
Walmart
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker
$79.00 $99.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Up to $70 Off Small Appliances Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Kohl's
Kohl's
6-Cube Storage Unit
$52.49 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Small Appliances (10 Options)
$9.10 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off 'Here Comes Halloween' Sale + Extra 30%
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Microfiber Pillow
$2.79 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
7-Pack Hanes Men's Ultimate Tees
$8.96 $32.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
GPX BT Enabled Mini Projector + $20 Kohls Cash
$99.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Thanksgiving Day Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Tailgate At Home' Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow