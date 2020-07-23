Updated with new code



Kohl's has this Crock-Pot Express 6-Qt Pressure Cooker for only $42.49 with code SAVEBIG15 at checkout and free shipping $75+ or free store pickup.



Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.



Details:

An all-in-one appliance



Airtight locking lid



One-touch settings for quick pressure-cooked meals



Set any cooking time at either high or low pressure



Received 4+ stars from over 160 reviews!