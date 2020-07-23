This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$42.49
$119.99
Aug 10, 2020
Expires : 08/16/20
Updated with new code
Kohl's has this Crock-Pot Express 6-Qt Pressure Cooker for only $42.49 with code SAVEBIG15 at checkout and free shipping $75+ or free store pickup.
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.
Details:
