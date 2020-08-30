Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
8-Qt. Crock-Pot Express Crock Pressure Cooker
FREE SHIPPING
$49.99 $129.99
Aug 30, 2020
Expires : 08/31/20
18  Likes 11  Comments
10
About this Deal

Today only, Best Buy is offering this 8-Qt. Crock-Pot Express Crock Pressure Cooker for only $49.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • 8-quart capacity
  • Dishwasher-safe pot
  • Included recipes
  • Removable cooking pot
  • Received 4+ stars from over 515 reviews!

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Aug 30, 2020
Oh my, 3 listing this at once. Admin, Need help.
limeade
limeade (L5)
Aug 31, 2020
I saw one deal!
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Aug 31, 2020
Admin, please advice who's update was valid. Thanks.
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Aug 30, 2020
Updated
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Jun 21, 2020
price change
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
Admin, Valid update? This is the second update on the deal of the day by the same person that I listed in the morning. I had it dated and correct info included. Am I missing something when I am listing deals?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 01, 2020
adjusted, sorry about that
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
Thank you! I can only imagine on how much work you have and all the details involved. I am overwhelmed at times with doing more than a few things at once. And you have to deal with all of us. You are appreciated!
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 09, 2020
Great Deal!
newguy
newguy (L5)
May 04, 2020
Now $69.99
newguy
newguy (L5)
Feb 02, 2020
Now $79.99
