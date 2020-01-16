Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI

ALDI

Crofton 16-Pc Durable Food Storage Set (In-Store)
$5.99
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
10
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Crofton 16-Pc Durable Food Storage Set for only $5.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Includes:
    • (2) 7.2 cups
    • (2) 2.1 cups
    • (2) .85 cups
    • 1.3 cup
    • 4.6 cup
  • Matching color-coded base and lids
  • Volume markings for simple measuring
  • Microwave vents on larger containers
  • BPA free

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

aldi kitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization storage containers food containers Crofton
