Aldi has this Crofton 3-Tier Buffet Server for just $14.99 in-store.



Product Details:

Buffet Server bowl capacities are 5.16", 6.50", 8.58"



Buffet Server bowl rack is 9.84" x 7.68" x 9.45"



Buffet Server plates are 11.57" x 6.14"



Buffer Server plate rack is 14.37" x 10.43" x 7.68"



Bowls and plates are dishwasher and microwave safe



Iron racks are collapsible



Plates and bowls are stackable for easy storage

Other Notable Kitchenware:

